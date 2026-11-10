Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia; a woman was wounded and a fire broke out

Russian occupation forces launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia. A 57-year-old woman was injured in the attack, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

According to him, the victim is being transported to a medical facility, where she will receive the necessary care.

The circumstances and consequences of the Russian strike are being investigated.

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This was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Semikin.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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