Russians attacked Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region twice; two people were killed

On November 4, Russian troops carried out two strikes on Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed in the attack, and a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building.

“A five-story residential building and private homes were damaged. A fire broke out in the high-rise building, which firefighters have already extinguished,” the statement said.

A 52-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were killed in the enemy attack.

Another man, aged 59, was injured.

Earlier, Russia damaged an energy facility in Odesa.

In the evening, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, a widespread power outage occurred following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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