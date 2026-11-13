Throughout the day on November 13, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 20 times.

The communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Mirivka came under attack from drones and artillery.

A 64-year-old woman was injured as a result of the attacks. She is receiving outpatient treatment.

Infrastructure facilities, a cultural center, and vehicles were damaged.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Russian troops continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours. As of the morning of November 12, some consumers in nine regions remained without electricity. In the Poltava region, four power utility workers were injured as a result of a Russian strike.

On the morning of November 12, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Emergency responders managed to rescue three people.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

Read us on