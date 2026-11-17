Russian occupation forces are attempting to advance into Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, from the northwest via the Radkivka area. However, these attempts have not yet yielded the desired result for the invaders.

Currently, the Russians are actively pressing forward in the area around the village of Radkivka and are trying to establish control there. Earlier, the occupiers attempted to advance eastward through Holubivka; however, following Operation “Veles” and a series of other actions, this route has become more difficult for them.

“Now they are attempting to flank us from an unexpected angle and advance from the northwest. This is primarily near the village of Radkivka—they are currently pushing hard there and trying to take control of the area. Because previously, if they were moving eastward through Holubivka, after Operation ‘Veles’ and several other actions, that route became more difficult for them, and they want to gain at least a foothold so they can advance directly toward the city via Radkivka,” Tregubov said.

Viktor Tregubov described the occupiers’ attempts to enter Kupiansk via this route as “not optimal.” He explained that Kindrashivka and Radkivka are located close to each other, and Radkivka lies between Kindrashivka and Kupiansk.

According to the spokesperson, Russian troops are now more actively trying to advance toward Kindrashivka; however, without establishing control over Radkivka, further movement toward the city will be difficult.

“The towns of Kindrashivka and Radkivka are close to each other; they are currently pushing more aggressively toward Kindrashivka, but Radkivka lies between Kindrashivka and Kupiansk, so without it, nothing will work out. Right now, they’re trying to carry out this plan, but the situation both in the city itself and in Radkivka isn’t ideal for them at the moment,” Tregubov believes.

Thus, the Russian occupiers are attempting to change the direction of their advance toward Kupiansk; however, according to Viktor Tregubov’s assessment, the situation in the city and the Radkivka area is currently not conducive to carrying out their plan.

This was reported on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,620 Russian occupiers and destroyed 1,494 UAVs and 52 artillery systems. There were 135 combat engagements on the front lines, with the enemy carrying out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,620 Russian occupiers over the past day. New data on enemy losses was released as of November 17, 2026.

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