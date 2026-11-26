On November 26, in the Lyman sector, Russian troops continue to attempt to retake lost positions. At the same time, weather conditions near Lyman prevented the occupiers from launching further attacks.

According to him, the enemy in that sector is still trying to recover from the losses sustained during the “frenzied” Operation “Vivaldi.” However, the Russians haven’t been very successful so far.

“They are still trying to amass as many forces as possible to support the lines they have left, in order to reinforce them somehow. But we are doing everything we can to prevent them from doing so,” noted the head of the communications department of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

“Disney” noted that the Russians have been trying to recapture what they’ve lost practically since the very beginning of the operation. To this end, they’ve regularly deployed units from other sectors. However, these efforts have been unsuccessful.

“A certain number of soldiers and units were redeployed to the Lyman sector specifically to provide assistance. For example, the ‘Black Mamba’ company, consisting of 120 personnel, was destroyed by the Second Assault Battalion. This was also a reinforcement intended to recapture certain positions, which they failed to recapture,” “Disney” said.

In addition, he added, the weather is currently helping the Defense Forces. The occupiers traditionally take advantage of deteriorating weather conditions to launch attacks.

“But somehow this year, this month, there hasn’t been as much rain or fog as there usually is, or as there was last month. That is, there haven’t been any of those really thick, super-dense fogs that can trap a large number of people, or some equipment, or anything else. There were probably only a few of them, and they didn’t really have much of an impact,” stated the head of the communications department of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

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The Russians carried out 248 attacks in the past 24 hours—the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors are under pressure.

The Russians attacked the Defense Forces’ positions 84 times; fighting continues — General Staff

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