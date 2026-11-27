The main objective of the Russian occupiers on the southern front is to encircle Zaporizhzhia and cut the city off from its supply routes. To this end, the enemy is conducting offensive operations along the Huliaipole–Omelnyk axis, concentrating its main forces on specific sections of the front.

The Girke–Verkhnia Tersa–Vozdvizhivka sector is at the forefront of the main offensive, where Russian troops are concentrating all available forces and resources.

To carry out their plan, the Russians must break through the defense line of the 7th Airborne Corps.

If the enemy manages to reach a line 25 km from Zaporizhzhia, it will be able to reach the crossings over the Dnipro River using 152-mm 2S19 “Msta-S” self-propelled artillery systems. This would allow the occupiers to cut off Ukrainian logistics.

According to the 7th Corps, Russian troops are currently located approximately 80 km from the regional center.

Heavy fighting continues for the villages of Hirke and Verkhnia Tersa. Over the past three months, the occupiers have repeatedly attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses via Zaliznychne, but without success. The enemy has deployed armored vehicles, cars, and motorcycles in these assaults.

Units in the 7th Corps’ area of responsibility are systematically striking Russian forces even as they approach the front lines.

The occupiers’ main logistics hub—Hulyaypole—is located just 10 km east of Verkhnia Tersa. Since the summer, the Russians have been amassing equipment and personnel there.

On November 23, a staging area for the Russian Armed Forces’ 127th Motorized Rifle Division was destroyed in Hulyaypole. The operation was carried out in several stages:

Intelligence identified the target, after which fighters from the 154th Mechanized Brigade conducted follow-up reconnaissance;

a precision airstrike was delivered on the target by forces under the command of a senior officer;

as a result of the strike, an ammunition depot detonated, and the building, along with 13–20 Russian soldiers, was completely destroyed.

According to intercepted communications, the command of the Russian Federation’s 5th Combined Arms Army is extremely dissatisfied with the actions of its units due to their failure to complete assigned tasks and significant losses.

Russian military personnel complain that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are attacking them even during the logistics phase—while equipment and infantry are advancing toward Huliaipole.

According to information from the 7th Airborne Corps, over the past week, Russian troops in its area of responsibility suffered the following losses:

826 occupiers neutralized;

127 vehicles were hit;

21 artillery pieces were destroyed or damaged.

The 7th Corps emphasizes that Ukrainian troops continue to hold defensive lines and carry out defensive operations in the Huliaipole–Zaporizhzhia sector.

This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their interactive map of combat operations, marking the advance of Russian occupation forces near two settlements in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions as of the morning of November 16.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 26, Russian occupiers advanced near the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. According to the DeepState OSINT project, the total area of territory captured by the enemy in the Kupiansk direction is 8 square kilometers, and Petropavlivka has entered the gray zone.

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