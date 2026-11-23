Fighting continues in the Zaporizhzhia region over Verkhnia Tersa. Russian occupiers are concentrating significant forces in the Verkhnia Tersa–Vozdvizhivka sector in an attempt to advance. This area remains one of the most active in the Huliaipole sector.

According to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces, over the past few months, the Russians have repeatedly attempted to break through to the settlement via Zaliznychne, using armored vehicles, cars, and motorcycles. However, these attempts did not yield the desired result.

The occupiers have been amassing forces and equipment in Hulyaypole, located approximately 10 km from Verkhnia Tersa, in preparation for offensive operations. At the same time, Ukrainian units are striking the enemy while its personnel and equipment are still on the move.

According to paratroopers, the Russian command is dissatisfied with the results of the offensive and the losses suffered by its units. Earlier, the occupiers’ activity in the Verkhnya Tersa–Hirke sector was also successfully reduced thanks to defensive actions by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

DeepState analysts previously reported on the advance of Russian troops northeast of Verkhnia Tersa and the expansion of the gray zone into the territory of the settlement. However, there is currently no official confirmation of its complete capture.

Source: LIGA.net.

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade struck four camouflaged Russian artillery pieces in the Huliaipole sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian occupiers are using fog to conceal their movements and maneuver using vehicles and motorcycles.

The Russians have intensified their offensive in the Huliaipole sector and are taking advantage of inclement weather.

Read us on