Since the evening of November 22, Russian forces have carried out more than ten drone strikes on Dnipro and the surrounding region. Two people were injured as a result of the attacks.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram as of Monday morning.

In Dnipro, the enemy attack damaged transportation infrastructure. Two women, aged 27 and 59, were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

In the Sursko-Lithuanian community of the Dnipro District, a private home was destroyed and a fire broke out.

In the Nikopol District, the invaders targeted the city of Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka and Marganets communities. An educational institution, an apartment building, and infrastructure sustained damage, Oleksandr Hanzha noted.

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Region, on the evening of November 22, has risen to two people; eight others were injured.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

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