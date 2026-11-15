Russians damaged a power facility; emergency power outages were implemented in two regions

Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without power. Emergency power outages have been implemented in both regions. Utility workers are preparing to begin repairs as soon as the security situation allows.

According to the company, the Russian strike damaged power equipment. As a result, consumers in two regions—Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk—were left without power. “The enemy has once again attacked a power facility. Due to damage to power equipment, consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without power. Emergency power outages have been implemented in these regions,” Ukrenergo stated.

The outages were implemented outside of the scheduled rotation. Therefore, their duration and sequence may depend on the situation in the power grid and the progress of repair work. Ukrenergo added that all relevant services are in contact and coordinating their actions. Power company personnel are monitoring the situation and are set to begin restoring the damaged equipment as soon as it is safe to do so.

Specialists will work to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible. At the same time, the company emphasizes that the ability to carry out repair work depends on safety conditions at the site of the strike. This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo.”

Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, a 39-year-old man was injured, and a fire broke out in the damaged two-story building. Rescue workers evacuated five people, and utility services began restoring water and heat supply.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 877 times. Forty-eight settlements came under fire: the occupiers used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery. According to the regional governor, 32 people, including four children, were injured as a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 14, the number of casualties rose to 22.

On November 14, Russian terrorist forces struck the Voznesenivka district of Zaporizhzhia. Civilian casualties were reported.

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