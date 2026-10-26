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News War with the russian federation

The Russians attacked a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again, causing a fire

UA NEWS 26 October 2026 11:27
The Russians attacked a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again, causing a fire

Russian troops struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again. The attack caused a fire at the facility.

 

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning. The strike hit a shopping center that was no longer in operation,” the message reads.

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A fire broke out after the strike. Preliminary reports indicate there were no injuries.

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Source: Mykhailo Semikin

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; one person was injured in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was injured.

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