Russians struck Sloviansk with high-explosive bombs; there are casualties

Russian troops attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with high-explosive aerial bombs. The strike damaged residential and administrative buildings, an infrastructure facility, and two educational institutions. At least two people were injured.

“Today, October 24, at around 5:00 p.m., the enemy carried out airstrikes on Sloviansk using FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs. Currently, two people are known to have been injured. Both have received medical attention. High-rise buildings in various parts of the city, two educational institutions, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a café, and cars have been damaged or destroyed,” Lyakh wrote.

This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

Russia shelled Sloviansk, damaging a factory and a boiler room.

Sloviansk has officially become a zone of active combat.

Overnight, Russian drones attacked a shopping center in the Central District of Kherson. After the strike, a massive fire broke out, engulfing nearly the entire shopping center. The building and the property inside were virtually burned to the ground.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 539 times. Three people were killed as a result of the Russian strikes, and another 19 residents of the region were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times. Three districts in the region came under fire, with the occupiers using drones and artillery. The attacks damaged houses, cars, and outbuildings, and fires broke out in several locations.

Read us on