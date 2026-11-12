Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs; one person was killed and a child was injured

On November 12, Russian troops attacked the village of Balabine in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs.

A 99-year-old woman was killed in the strike, and a 12-year-old girl was injured.

“The Russians are attacking Balabine with guided bombs.

A 99-year-old woman was killed. My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.

A 12-year-old girl was also wounded,” Semikin reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the 12-year-old girl was diagnosed with blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to the thigh.

The child was hospitalized. She is currently in the hospital, and her condition is described as satisfactory.

This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours. As of the morning of November 12, some consumers in nine regions remained without electricity. In the Poltava region, four power utility workers were injured as a result of a Russian strike.

On the morning of November 12, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Emergency responders managed to rescue three people.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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