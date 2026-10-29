Russians struck the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region; there is one fatality and several wounded

A 49-year-old man was killed and three other men were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district. All of the victims were taken to the hospital.

“Today in Bilenke, a 49-year-old man was killed as a result of enemy attacks. Medical personnel fought to save his life, but were unable to do so. Three other men were wounded—aged 51, 75, and 74.

All the victims were taken to the hospital,” Mykhailo Semikin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian occupiers attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. A woman and a man were injured in the strike.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

Occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were targeted.

Read us on