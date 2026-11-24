On November 24, Russian troops attacked a train station in Korosten, Zhytomyr Oblast, with a drone. One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the strike.

“An enemy UAV attacked the Korosten train station. Debris killed one person, and two others were injured,” the statement said.

It is noted that an electric train was near the station at the time of the strike. The Ukrzaliznytsia Monitoring Center warned of the threat, and the electric train crew ordered an evacuation. Railway workers also evacuated people from the station building.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, railway employees, the electric train crew, and most passengers took shelter in a permanent shelter. None of the employees were injured.

As Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, later reported, a 33-year-old resident of the Horshchykiv community was killed as a result of the enemy attack. Three other people were injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

This was reported by JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” on Facebook.

As a reminder, on November 21, Russian troops struck railway infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

The occupiers struck industrial and transportation facilities in the Zhytomyr region; one person was injured.

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