Over the course of the day on October 31, Russian troops carried out 699 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Six people were injured as a result of the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district. There were also 68 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck the region with airstrikes, drone attacks, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery. A total of 699 strikes on 55 settlements were recorded.

The Russians carried out 20 airstrikes

Russian aircraft attacked Kushuhum, Novorozivka, Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, Novooleksandrivka, Lyubymivka, Novotroitske, Yasna Polyana, Tavriiske, Tersianka, Vilnyanka, Vasylivske, Preobrazhenka, and Novopavlivka.

In total, 20 airstrikes were carried out on these settlements. The report did not specify the exact consequences of each strike.

Nearly 500 drone attacks

Most of the strikes were carried out by drones. According to Ivan Fedorov, Russian forces deployed 486 UAVs of various types, primarily FPV drones. The following towns and villages came under attack: Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Prydorozhne, and Stepnogorsk.

Russian drones also attacked Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, and Novoselivka. The settlements of Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia were also targeted by drones.

Shelling from Rocket Systems and Artillery

In addition to aircraft and drones, Russian forces used multiple-launch rocket systems. Thirteen such attacks were recorded over the past 24 hours. Zarichne, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriiske, Odarivka, and Soniachne came under fire. The Russians also carried out another 180 artillery strikes. They shelled Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Veselyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Prydorozhne, and Stepnogorsk.

Artillery strikes also hit Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

There are injuries and damage

Six people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district. The report did not provide further details about their condition or the circumstances of their injuries. According to regional authorities, 68 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were received over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops continue to attack settlements in the region with various types of weapons. The consequences of the shelling and the extent of the damage are being assessed. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks.

In the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a bus operated by the “Proliska” humanitarian mission, which was transporting local residents to Zaporizhzhia. A 74-year-old female passenger was killed, and three other people were injured.

On October 29, Russian troops attacked a municipal trolleybus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. Three women were injured in the strike.

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