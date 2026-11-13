Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 972 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, wounding 15 people

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Fifteen people, including two children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Russian forces carried out 17 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Balabine, Kushugum, Komyshuvas, Yasna Polyana, Yuliivka, Odarivka, Novorozivka, Novooleksandrivka, Myrolyubivka, Veselyanka, Blakytne, Vasynivka, and Vilnyanka.

A total of 731 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Komyshuvakha, Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lezhine, Rizdvyanka, Kosivtseve, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Twelve rocket attacks were recorded on Komyshuvaha, Richne, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, and Orikhiv.

212 artillery strikes hit Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Kosivtseve, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipil, Hirky, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, and Novozaporizhzhia.

A total of 216 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure, homes, and vehicles, Fedorov noted.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed as a result of a drone attack in the Sumy region on November 12. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredino-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia resulted in civilian casualties and damage to a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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