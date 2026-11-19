The Russian side reports that rail traffic has resumed on the first track of the Crimean Bridge’s railway section. Following the reopening, the “Tavria” train No. 092/091, running between Moscow and Kerch, departed from Taman Station.

According to Russian officials, rail service across the Kerch Bridge has been partially restored. The first train to depart after the track reopened was the “Tavria,” traveling from Moscow to Kerch.

Russian authorities reported a temporary suspension of rail service across the Kerch Bridge following a nighttime drone attack on November 19. The Russian Ministry of Transport states that no one was injured as a result of the incident. At the same time, experts are assessing potential damage to the bridge.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an ironic congratulatory message to the Vasco da Gama Bridge in Portugal, acknowledging its status as the longest bridge in Europe. The post appeared amid repeated attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which had previously claimed this title.

Vehicular traffic across the bridge has been halted, and debris from the structure has blocked the shipping lane.

About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, shipping between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

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