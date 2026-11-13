The Russians are flying drones at altitudes of up to 70 meters to avoid detection

Russian troops are launching drones at an altitude of 50–70 meters, which allows them to operate within the so-called radio silence zone. Such aerial targets can only be detected using acoustic means.

The skies over the Sumy region are defended by soldiers of the 71st Separate Airborne Brigade. They have only a few minutes to neutralize an enemy drone using an interceptor drone.

To ensure the interceptor operator isn’t flying blind, a navigator-gunner monitors the air situation using special maps and radar signals.

The brigade’s soldiers are equipped with Sting interceptors, which are effective against enemy drones such as the “Molniya,” “Gerbera,” "Shahed," "Lancet," "Scalpel," and Zala. The Sting’s maximum speed is 280 kilometers per hour.

The report also notes that near the front line, enemy UAVs travel at an average speed of 100–120 km/h and fly at an altitude of 300–350 meters. However, according to military personnel, the hit rate against such targets reaches 90%.

At the same time, it is more difficult to train for jet-powered drones that fly in at speeds of 400–500 km/h.

In addition, the Russians are resorting to a new tactic, launching drones at extremely low altitudes—50–70 meters—which allows them to fly within the so-called “radio silence” zone. This means that no radar station can detect them; they can only be detected acoustically.

This is reported in a segment by “Kyiv 24.”



Russian drones are already reaching speeds of up to 320 km per hour.

As a reminder, Russia is changing its assault tactics in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction.

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