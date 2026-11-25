Fifty-four settlements in the region came under enemy fire. Two people were killed as a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia, and another 31 people, including five children, were wounded, Ivan Fedorov reported on November 25.

According to him, Russian forces carried out 13 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Balabyn, Yasna Polyana, Listivka, Odarivka, Tavriiske, Zarichne, Novorozivka, Zhovta Krucha, Zhovtenkove, Novotroitske, Novoivanivka, Trudoolenivka, Mariivka, and Veselyanka.

414 drones of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Smorodine, Rizdvyanka, Kosivtseve, Pavlivske, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians launched 102 artillery strikes on Rychne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Novoyakovlivka, Rizdvyanka, Kosivtsove, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipil, Hirky, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Novozaporizhzhia.

A total of 488 reports were received regarding the destruction and damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, Fedorov noted.

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Buda communities. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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