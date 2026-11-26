Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Russian forces carried out 25 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvasi, Zarichne, Yasna Polyana, Tavriiske, Novorozivka, Zhovta Krucha, Zhovtenke, Novotroitske, Novoivanivka, and Kushchove

641 drones of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Richne, Rozumivka, Novoyakovlivka, Rizdvyanka, Prydorozhne, Kosivtseve, Stepnogorsk, Ternuvate, Stepove, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Yegorivka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Dobropillia, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Four rocket attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were recorded in Zaporizhzhia, Lyubytske, Pavlivka, and Dolynka.

The enemy launched 142 artillery strikes on Kosivtseve, Stepnogorsk, Stepove, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dobropillia, and Vozdvizhivka.

​A total of 381 reports were received regarding the destruction and damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure, Fedorov noted.

Earlier, the Russians killed two people in a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 25, the hotel-dormitory building of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first to the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

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