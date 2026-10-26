The Russians launched 857 attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours; there are casualties

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 857 times. Eight people were injured as a result of the strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy fired two missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces carried out 17 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Komyshuvas, Tavriiske, Novorozivka, Hryhorivske, Krynivka, Slavne, Yuliivka, Zarichne, Yasna Polyana, Shevchenkivskyi, Vasynivka, and Preobrazhenka.

674 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Malokaterynivka, Ternuvate, Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Two rocket attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were recorded on Zaporozhets and Magdalynivka.

162 artillery strikes hit Ternuvate, Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Veselyanka, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipil, Hirky, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Novozaporizhzhia.

There were 60 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure, Fedorov noted.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one wounded person in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was wounded.

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