Over the course of November 26, Russian troops carried out 699 strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and 16 others were wounded.

According to him, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kozakivske. In addition, Russian troops carried out 18 airstrikes on Balabine, Zarichne, Yasna Polyana, Kushchove, Novoivanivka, Shchaslyve, Shevchenkivske, Odarivka, Tavriiske, Novorozivka, Zapasne, Yurkivka, and Trudolyubivka.

564 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kanivske, Rozumivka, Stepnogorsk, Richne, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Novoyakovlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Chervona Krynytsia, Yegorivka, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Kopani, Dolynka, Girke, Verkhnia Tersa, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Rizdvyanka, Prydorozhne, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Ternuvate.

Two attacks with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were also recorded on Hulyaypilsk and Yegorivka.

The Russians launched another 114 artillery strikes on Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivsk, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novoselivka, Hulyaypil, Hirky, Kopany, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, and Kosivtseve.

Over the past 24 hours, 119 reports were received regarding the destruction and damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

Starting in the evening of November 26, Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the attacks. Damage to businesses, a residential building, and infrastructure was also reported.

On the evening of November 26, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was hit, and a fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings following the attack. There is currently no information on casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district on Thursday, November 26, rose to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

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