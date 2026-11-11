Russians struck a market in downtown Chornomorsk; three people were killed

The death toll from the Russian strike on a market in central Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, on November 11 has risen to three. This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Two civilians, who were hospitalized in serious condition following the attack, died in the hospital. In total, the enemy shelling damaged the market stalls and surrounding infrastructure, and 11 people were injured. Emergency and municipal services continue to work at the scene to address the consequences of the emergency.

Source: Oleg Kipper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a lyceum. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on November 11.

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers were left without power. One person is also reported to have been injured.

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