A Russian attack on Kyiv damaged the home of world fencing champion Vlada Kharkova

Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova, who won a gold medal for Ukraine at the 2025 World Championships, shared footage from the night her home in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian attack.

The athlete learned about the damage caused by the shelling just before she was set to fly out for the competition.

Nature of the Damage

One of the leading figures in Ukrainian fencing, who had moved permanently to Kyiv from Uzhhorod, posted photos and videos showing the aftermath of the attack on her home. While the decorated athlete’s home remained intact, windows in other building entrances were shattered.

“I found out that my building was damaged by an explosion caused by a Russian attack. My apartment is intact—one of the few that survived. This time, I was ‘lucky.’

Think about it. I was lucky because my apartment remained intact after the Russian shelling. What a horrific reality we’ve come to live in if this is now called luck?” Vlada Kharkiv noted on her Instagram.

A Troubled Trip to the Competition

Kharkova herself was not in Kyiv during the attack, as she was supposed to be heading to the first stage of the Fencing World Cup in Casablanca, Morocco, at that time. Her flight was scheduled to depart from Budapest, so Kharkova decided to take a train to the western regions of Ukraine, where there are connections to Budapest.

During the trip, the athlete experienced an evacuation from the train: “I’m on my way to a competition. In the middle of the night, our train was stopped due to the threat of an airstrike. Evacuation. 4 a.m. We stood in the cold for almost two hours, waiting for the danger to pass. Then we returned to the train cars and continued on our way. It’s as if this has become a normal part of our lives.”

At the end of her post, she again addressed those who believe that sports exist outside of politics: “Russia is destroying our homes, killing our people, and forcing us to hide from missiles in the middle of the night. And the next day, are we supposed to greet Russians at international sporting events as if nothing is happening—just because sports are separate from politics?!!!

When you’re standing out in the cold at 4 a.m. because you might be killed—that’s not politics. When an explosion damages the house you live in—that’s not politics. When you don’t know if you’ll have a place to return to after a competition—that’s not politics. It’s war. And it has a specific aggressor—Russia.”

The athlete shared this on her Instagram page.

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