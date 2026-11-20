On the night of November 19–20, a Russian missile struck a facility where specialists were supplying water to the capital. Two employees were killed at their workplaces, and seven others were injured.

The victims of the Russian shelling were Dmytro Petrov and Vitaliy Kryuchek.

“Today, as a result of a criminal missile attack on the Kyivvodokanal facility, we lost two of our colleagues who, risking their own lives, were doing everything in their power at night to provide Kyiv residents with water. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of Dmytro Petrov and Vitaliy Kryuchek, who were killed at their workplaces by the occupiers,” the statement reads.

In addition, seven other employees of the company were injured as a result of the enemy attack. All of the injured have received the necessary medical care.

“Kyivvodokanal” emphasized that Russia is deliberately targeting humanitarian facilities and critical infrastructure in an attempt to deprive people of water, heat, and electricity. Despite the danger, the capital’s utility workers continue their work to keep the city functioning.

Source: Kyivvodokanal

As a reminder, water utility facilities in Kyiv were damaged by a Russian attack.

Earlier, trolleybuses in three districts of Kyiv were suspended due to a power outage.

The power supply situation in Kyiv has stabilized.

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