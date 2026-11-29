On Sunday, November 29, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured in the strike, and three private homes in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district were damaged.

“Two people were injured. Three private homes in the Voznesenivskyi district were damaged,” he wrote. According to preliminary information, the strike hit a residential area. Damage was reported in three private homes.

No details have yet been provided regarding the condition of the injured, the nature of their injuries, or other consequences of the attack. There is also no detailed information available yet on the extent of the damage. Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack on his Telegram channel.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people, according to Mayor Ivan Fedorov and Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin. Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl, whom rescuers pulled from the rubble and handed over to medical personnel.

The occupiers advanced near Malaya Tokmachka in the Orikhiv direction of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and in the Petropavlivka area in the Kupiansk direction of Kharkiv Oblast.





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