On the night of November 23–24, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and another 22 were wounded, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“Two people were killed, and another 22 were wounded. Among the wounded are two children, ages six and 16,” the statement said.

It is noted that all those injured are receiving medical care.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin

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