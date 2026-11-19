On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the village of Myrne in the Sloviansk community in Donetsk Oblast, using a FAB-250 aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, an elderly couple—an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman—were injured. This was reported by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

The victims were hospitalized, and doctors are currently providing them with the necessary medical care.

In addition to injuring civilians, the enemy strike caused significant damage to residential areas: one private home was completely destroyed, and at least 20 other homes sustained varying degrees of damage.

Source: Vadym Lyakh/Sloviansk City Military Administration.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Read us on