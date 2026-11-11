The Russian delegation changed its plans regarding the briefing following the talks in Abu Dhabi

Russian representatives plan to address the press following the conclusion of the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Statements from the Russian delegation are expected this afternoon.

According to him, the Russian delegation will make statements to the press following the talks in Abu Dhabi.

At the same time, the Russian side’s plans have changed. After the conclusion of the first round of talks, which took place on November 10, representatives of the Russian Federation announced that they would not hold a briefing for journalists.

Now, the Russian delegation intends to speak with the press after the second day of talks concludes.

This is according to reports in the Russian media.

On Wednesday, November 11, the second day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on resolving the war will take place in Abu Dhabi (the capital of the UAE). The parties plan to discuss a possible ceasefire, energy issues, and security in the Black Sea.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine raised the issue of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange on a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” basis. No final agreements have been reached yet, but the U.S. delegation plans to raise this issue during its next contacts with the Russian side.

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