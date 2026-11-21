A Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. This was stated by Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

According to Ilyin, as a result of the attack, the ship lost control and drifted into Finnish territorial waters. Consequently, responsibility for the rescue operation at sea fell to Finland.

“There is no further information about the cargo, so I cannot say how great the risk of an explosion is. The fact is that the fire has not yet been brought under control, so it cannot be ruled out that explosions may still occur there. If the fire continues unchecked for a long time, the ship may sink,” Ilyin noted.

The commander added that the ship’s crew is responsible for extinguishing the fire, while the Finnish Border Guard is coordinating the rescue operation. Currently, the parties are working out possible evacuation options and related arrangements.

Alexander Drozdenco, governor of the Leningrad Region, previously reported that a Russian rescue vessel had been dispatched to the Russian dry cargo ship. However, evacuation of the crew was not necessary.

This was reported by the Finnish media outlet Yle.

We previously reported that a Russian cargo ship is on fire in the Gulf of Finland following a drone attack.

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