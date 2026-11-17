Throughout the day on November 17, Russian troops shelled an industrial facility, an energy facility, and civilian infrastructure in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and two others were injured.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“Yesterday at midday, the enemy struck Chernihiv with ‘Bandera’ missiles. The targets included a factory, garages, cars, and, unfortunately, our people. These attacks claimed the lives of three people—two men died at the scene, and another man died in the hospital. Our sincere condolences go out to the families. Two people were injured—they are under medical supervision,” the post reads.

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked one of the energy facilities in the Chernihiv region.

Chaus added that overnight, the enemy launched a “Gerbera” strike on a village in the Koryukivka community. A house was damaged, and a farm building caught fire.

Meanwhile, part of Chernivtsi was left without power after a Russian attack, and trolleybuses are not running.

Over the course of November 16, Russian troops attacked 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 864 strikes.

On the evening of November 16, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

Read us on