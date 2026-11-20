Between November 13 and 20, 2026, 75 criminal offenses related to violations of the laws and customs of war were recorded in the Kyiv region. Two civilians were killed and 13 others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. Eight facilities related to warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing infrastructure were also damaged or destroyed.

During the week of November 13–20, 2026, law enforcement agencies in the Kyiv region recorded 75 criminal offenses involving violations of the laws and customs of war. These crimes are related to Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. The attacks resulted in civilian casualties. During this period, Russian strikes claimed the lives of two civilians. Another 13 civilians were injured.

Businesses and infrastructure facilities were also targeted. Over the course of the week, eight facilities in the Kyiv region—used for storage, logistics, and manufacturing—were damaged or destroyed. The prosecutor’s office emphasizes that behind every such attack lie human casualties, destroyed or damaged property, and significant material losses.

Prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office continue to gather evidence of Russian crimes. They visit the sites of the strikes, inspect the damaged facilities, document the destruction, and establish all the circumstances of the attacks. Preliminary investigations are ongoing for each such incident. They are being conducted under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war. The evidence gathered is intended to help establish the circumstances of the crimes and document the consequences of Russian aggression so that those responsible can be held accountable. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital on November 20, seven people were killed and another 17 were injured. Currently, 16 of the injured are hospitalized.

DTEK published footage of the damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region and showed how energy workers restored power after another massive Russian attack on November 20.

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