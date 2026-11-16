Russian attacks caused emergency power outages in the Zaporizhzhia region

On November 16, emergency and special emergency power outages were implemented in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region due to damage to electrical equipment caused by Russian attacks.

“Emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) and special emergency power outage schedules (SEPOS) have been implemented throughout the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result, power outages may occur at some addresses outside the established ECP schedule,” the regional power company stated in a press release.

It is noted that the reason for the introduction of additional restrictions is damage to electrical equipment resulting from attacks by Russian occupation forces on energy infrastructure.

According to the Regional State Administration, all relevant services are working to restore power, and all vital facilities have been switched to generator power.

Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo reported this on Telegram, as relayed by Ukrinform. JSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo"

As a reminder, power supply has been partially restored in three districts of Zaporizhzhia following enemy shelling.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 877 times. Forty-eight settlements came under fire: the occupiers used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery. According to the regional governor, 32 people, including four children, were injured as a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 14, the number of casualties rose to 22.

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