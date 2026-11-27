On November 27, as a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, some consumers in six regions of Ukraine were left without power. The enemy once again struck substations and power grids. The situation remains most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has again targeted key substations and distribution networks. As of this morning, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions remain without power.

Where the Power Outages Are Worst

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, a significant portion of consumers are without power due to shelling. Utility workers are working to restore power.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power outages were necessary due to damaged equipment and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid. Normal power schedules will not be restored immediately there.

“A return to the scheduled power outage schedules will occur once the situation in the power grid stabilizes,” the briefing states.

What About the Power Outage Schedules?

Throughout November 27, hourly power outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine. Power restriction schedules are in effect for industry.

Where the security situation allows, repair and restoration work is continuing. Repeated attacks and constant air raid alerts are hindering repair crews, so it is taking longer to restore power.

As a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country are without power.

In Dnipro and the surrounding region, power outages are due to a Russian strike on the power grid.

Russia launched a massive attack on Odesa, resulting in injuries and power outages.

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