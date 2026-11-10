Russian airstrikes destroyed five buildings in Sloviansk; more than 80 others were damaged

On November 9–10, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

According to him, the previous evening, Russian troops dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on a residential area of the city. Overnight, the occupiers carried out two more strikes—this time with two FAB-250 bombs targeting high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk.

As a result of the attacks, at least 82 private homes and apartment buildings were damaged, and five buildings were completely destroyed. A medical facility, vehicles, and businesses also sustained damage.

A 44-year-old man was injured, Lyakh noted. The report from the head of the Military Administration did not include information about other casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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