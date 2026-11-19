On the evening of November 19, another attack by Russian drones is underway in Kyiv. Debris and damage were reported in three districts of the capital at once—Podil, Obolon, and Shevchenkivskyi.

In Podil, a fire broke out in apartments within one of the residential buildings. The fire was reported at one of the locations in the district.

According to the mayor, a fire broke out in the apartments of a residential building at one location in Podil. At another address in the same district, a drone was reported to have crashed in an open area.

In addition, in the Obolon district, debris from a downed drone is burning on the roadway. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris from a drone fell onto the roof of an eight-story residential building. Emergency services are heading to all incident sites.

This was reported with reference to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv.

Video: Four people, including a child, were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack.

The Kyiv City State Administration has denied reports that drone debris struck a building in Pechersk.

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