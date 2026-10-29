Russian shelling has cut off power to consumers in three regions; emergency power outages are occurring

As of the morning of October 29, consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are without power due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outages of up to 2.5 shifts are being implemented, while emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

According to Ukrenergo, Russian troops attacked energy facilities over the past 24 hours and during the night of October 29. Due to these strikes, as well as shelling of energy infrastructure in previous days, consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were left without power.

“Yesterday and last night, the enemy carried out attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result of this, as well as shelling of energy infrastructure over the past few days, there are new power outages affecting consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions as of this morning,” the statement reads.

Utility workers have already begun restoration work wherever the security situation permits.

Due to the consequences of Russian attacks in some regions of Ukraine, power restrictions for industrial consumers, as well as hourly power outage schedules of up to 2.5 shifts, are being enforced until the end of the day.

According to Ukrenergo, as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, electricity consumption was 2% lower than the previous day. This is due to the implementation of power supply restrictions.

Energy officials are urging Ukrainians to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. to reduce the load on the power grid.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported that emergency power outages are being implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

As a result, the previously published outage schedules are currently not in effect. Authorities plan to return to the scheduled outages once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

Power companies continue to repair damaged facilities and work to stabilize the power supply.

This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Facebook.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, two people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a Russian attack. A Russian drone struck a multi-story residential building.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

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