On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the attack. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, which rescue workers extinguished. Work is also underway to address the aftermath of the shelling.

“Today, the Russian aggressor carried out an airstrike on the Shostka territorial community. Two non-residential buildings were destroyed. Four apartment buildings were also damaged,” he noted.

According to him, the centralized heating system has not yet been restored. No requests for medical assistance have been received, and work is ongoing to address the consequences of the emergency.

Additionally, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast reported on Facebook that following a series of enemy strikes on civilian infrastructure in Shostka, rescue workers extinguished the fire and surveyed the area. A non-residential building burned over a significant area.

According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. The extent of the damage and losses is being assessed, the rescue workers added.

This was reported by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noga on Facebook.

The Russian drone attack left Shostka in the Sumy region without water, electricity, or heat.

In Shostka, a Russian drone struck a truck, injuring the driver.

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