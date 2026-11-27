On November 27, 2026, 134 combat engagements took place along the front lines. Ukrainian forces repelled the largest number of Russian assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector, where the enemy attacked 11 times. The situation also remained tense in the Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors.

According to military reports, over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out 47 airstrikes and dropped 143 guided bombs. The occupiers also deployed 4,940 kamikaze drones and fired on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 1,526 times.

Where the Russian army attacked most frequently

The largest number of assaults was recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. There, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks in the Kostiantynivka area and toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Kucherove Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians carried out seven attacks. They attempted to advance near Hannivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, and Molodetske, as well as toward Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. One of the attacks was still ongoing at the time of this report. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 49 invaders and wounded another 17 along this section of the front during the day.

The Defense Forces also destroyed five vehicles, one electronic warfare system, five special-purpose vehicles, 18 drone control stations, two ammunition depots, and 20 Russian military shelters. In addition, Ukrainian defenders damaged 13 vehicles, four artillery pieces, one specialized piece of equipment, 10 UAV control stations, and 124 enemy shelters. In total, they managed to destroy or neutralize 165 Russian drones of various types.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attempts to advance. Fighting took place in the areas of Yampil, Ozernoye, Kryva Luka, and in the direction of Mykolaivka.

Situation in Other Directions

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions five times. The enemy attempted to advance toward Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, and Radkivka.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the occupiers carried out one assault operation. They also launched an airstrike, dropping two guided bombs, and carried out 83 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attempts to advance toward Lyman. Meanwhile, no enemy offensive actions were recorded over the past 24 hours in the Kupiansk and Kramatorsk sectors.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks. The Russians attempted to advance toward Novoye Zaporizhzhia and Dolynka, and also launched attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Hirky, Charivne, and Bilohirya. At the time this report was published, one of the battles was still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched three assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces. The attacks took place near Malaya Tokmachka and in the direction of Pavlivka and Lukyanivskyi.

In the Oleksandrivka and Dnipro sectors, Russian troops did not carry out any assaults. The General Staff noted that there were no significant changes in the situation on other sections of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational update as of 10:00 p.m. on November 27.

Throughout November 26 and into the night of November 27, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against military targets of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. Among the targets hit were a “Buk-M3” anti-aircraft missile system, two command posts, a fuel depot, and a logistics depot. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers have already lost their second PTS-2 amphibious transporter while attempting to organize a crossing across the Vovcha River. The vehicle was struck by Ukrainian drones as it was being transported to the shore.

Read us on