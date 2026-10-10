Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs, killing seven people

On the morning of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times with guided bombs. The strike damaged a five-story residential building, causing the second floor to collapse. Seven people were killed, including three children.

Another 11 residents were injured, including two children. Two residents were rescued from the rubble of the destroyed building.

A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing at the site. The bodies of four people, including a child, were recovered from the rubble of the destroyed building.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor’s office.

Among the dead is the mother of Natalya Tumanska, a resident of the destroyed building.

“They called, I ran over—I live in the same building as her. When I ran to my mom, she was still gasping for breath. She had fallen face-first; her entire face was shattered. I couldn’t reach her—there were rubble piles there. By the time the rescuers cleared the debris, she was already dead. I’m still in shock; I’m holding it together, but I still don’t know,” the woman told “Suspilne.”

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

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