According to propaganda sources, a closed-door meeting of the Russian Federation’s Security Council allegedly resulted in a decision to physically eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of the country’s top military leadership. There is currently no confirmation of this information.

Previously, there was reportedly an unspoken ban in Russia on eliminating Zelenskyy and members of the Ukrainian military leadership. Now, according to propagandists, they have allegedly decided to lift it.

The publication cites strikes on the Leningrad Oblast—particularly on the port infrastructure in Ust-Luga—as well as the ineffectiveness of measures to protect Russian facilities from drone attacks as reasons for this proposal.

“Moskovsky Komsomolets” cites military-political Telegram channels and certain online media outlets, which, in turn, cite information from their own sources. However, the publication does not provide any documentary evidence of a closed-door meeting of the Russian Security Council or of such a decision being adopted there.

The article also cites the opinion of an unnamed source regarding the need to allow Russian special services and the Russian Aerospace Forces to strike locations where Ukrainian leadership is present.

Earlier, Zelenskyy revealed what the U.S. is offering Ukraine in exchange for the Donbas.

Russia has no intention of abandoning its plans to seize the entire Donbas. Dictator Vladimir Putin stated this on October 27 during a phone call with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, gave no indication that Moscow was ready for peace talks regarding Ukraine.

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