The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, launched a missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on the night of October 22. Six people were injured, four of whom were hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. City residents were urged to remain in shelters due to the threat of new ballistic missiles.

This was reported by France 24. Ukraine's Air Force warned overnight about additional ballistic missiles moving toward Kyiv. Russian authorities also said they had intercepted drones, including more than 160 drones headed for Moscow.

Kremlin signal on negotiations

The attack occurred after US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow was “in principle” ready to resume trilateral talks involving Ukraine and the United States in mid-November, after the midterm elections in the United States.

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According to Ushakov, the Russian side wants to focus such talks on postwar security issues. He also said that the proposals of Ukraine and its European partners, which Witkoff conveyed after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, allegedly contain little specificity.

US and Ukrainian positions

US President Donald Trump said after Witkoff's talks with Putin that the sides had come closest to ending the war. Witkoff himself called the conversation constructive but noted that important work still lies ahead and that contacts between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia will continue at the technical level.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists that Kyiv also supports holding the trilateral meeting proposed by the American side as soon as possible. The day before, according to the Ukrainian side, Russian strikes claimed at least four lives, including two people in the capital and an elderly couple in Kharkiv Oblast.

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