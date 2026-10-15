Real estate agencies across Russia have begun requiring clients en masse to provide extracts from the so-called “summons registry” when buying or selling real estate.

According to the publication “Verstka,” this practice is already in place at least in 15 major chains and regional companies (including “Etagi,” “Inkom-Nedvizhimost,” “Relight-Real Estate,” “Useful People,” and others). Market participants explain these requirements as a safeguard against the risk of transactions being canceled or blocked. If a person is considered a “draft dodger” and is listed in the registry, Rosreestr automatically refuses to register the transfer of ownership due to restrictions imposed by the state.

Key features of the new practice:

* Many agencies require this extract from both parties to the transaction (both the buyer and the seller) as a mandatory condition, especially when dealing with citizens of draft age

.* If the transaction takes a long time to process (more than 20 days from the date the down payment was made), some companies require the certificate to be provided twice

.* Although the extract itself has no direct legal force as a standalone document, a refusal to provide it becomes grounds for canceling the transaction or for the agency to refuse to provide services.

Source: an investigation by the publication “Verstka.” A covert mobilization is underway in Russia, and starting in October, a significant increase in Russian manpower is expected on the front lines—up to about 300,000 people by the end of 2026. According to media reports, cases of forced detentions and pressure on citizens to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense have been recorded in 17 regions of the country.

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