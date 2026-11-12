Russian troops may be employing a new tactic involving the use of “Shahed”-type attack drones, which are capable of approaching targets without the usual audible warning. Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies known by the call sign Flash, warned of this threat.

“There are reports circulating about an additional electric motor on the Shahed that allows for silent flight. There is no such motor, but what does exist is a tactic of shutting down the jet engine before impact,” the statement reads.

According to Flash, as they approach their target, the drones can shut off their jet engines and continue flying silently.

“The jet engine provides sufficient acceleration and inertia for the final part of the flight in silence. Recently, there have also been recorded attempts to approach targets at extremely low altitudes where there are no obstacles in the Shahed’s path (so that our radar stations cannot detect them). These two factors should be taken into account by mobile fire groups (MFG—“Glavkom”) and others. A Shahed can appear out of nowhere,” Beskrestnov added.

Incidentally, Beskrestnov previously stated that Russian occupiers are using special guidance systems that ensure high precision in strikes by “Iskander” ballistic missiles against Ukrainian bridges, even under conditions of active electronic warfare.

This was reported with reference to his Facebook post.

Flash warned of the threat posed by the Russian “Rassvet” satellite system — Associated Press.

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting video footage of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet-powered drones have reached ranges of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

The U.S. is sharing data with Ukraine on Russian ballistic missile launches — Flash

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