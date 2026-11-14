Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times; one person was killed and 13 were wounded

Throughout the day on November 14, the Russian army carried out nearly 30 strikes on four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used drones, artillery, and missiles; as a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 13 others were wounded.

It is reported that in Pavlohrad, apartment buildings and educational institutions were damaged by the attack. One person was killed. Eight people, including a 7-year-old boy, were hospitalized with moderate injuries. Two other victims will recover at home.

In the Nikopol region, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities, came under enemy attack. Apartment buildings, private homes, educational institutions, infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged. A 40-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman were injured. They are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnykivsky District, a fire broke out following a Russian attack. In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Russians targeted the Zelenodolsk community.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, debris from Russian drones was found in at least two districts of Kyiv.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 22.

A Russian strike on Pavlohrad claimed one life, and the number of wounded has risen to ten.

Read us on