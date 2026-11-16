Russian troops attacked a critical industrial facility in the Vinnytsia region overnight

On the night of November 16, a critical industrial infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region came under attack. The attack was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

As a result of the Russian attack, a critical industrial facility was hit.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties. Cleanup efforts are complicated by the threat of follow-up strikes,” Zabolotna wrote.

Prior to this, intelligence had warned that Russia was preparing new massive strikes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy spoke about Russia’s tactic of targeted strikes against the energy infrastructure of specific regions. Russia is employing a tactic of concentrated attacks, selecting specific regions of Ukraine as targets and striking their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.

On November 15, Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity.

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