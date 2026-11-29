Over the course of the week, Russian troops attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in five regions—substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were targeted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

In total, over the course of the week, the Russian army deployed more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided bombs, and eight missiles.

The head of state noted that on the night of November 29, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Odesa, killing a woman, and in Zaporizhzhia, following an airstrike with guided bombs on a residential neighborhood, where there were no military facilities nearby, a woman was killed and five people were injured, including her 14-year-old daughter, whom State Emergency Service rescuers pulled from under the rubble. The President expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, thanked the emergency and repair services for their work, and emphasized the ongoing daily efforts to secure additional financial and defense aid, primarily to strengthen air defense.

Source: a post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, according to Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and wounding two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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