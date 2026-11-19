Fifty settlements in the region came under enemy fire. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and six others were wounded.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Russian forces carried out 16 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Balabine, Komyshuvas, Lyubymivka, Petropavlivka, Odarivka, Novorozivka, Serhiivka, Tavriiske, Yasna Polyana, Shchaslyve, and Marianivka.

A total of 435 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Balabine, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Zapasne, Rizdvyanka, Kosivtseve, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Three MLRS attacks were recorded on Novooleksandrivka and Omelnyk.

100 artillery strikes hit Rychne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Kosivtseve, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipil, Hirky, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Novozaporizhzhia.

There were 104 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes, and vehicles, Fedorov noted.

Russia carried out 692 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, grass caught fire after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are injuries.

Read us on