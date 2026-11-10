Russian forces carried out 883 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours; there are casualties

As of the morning of November 10, 48 settlements in the region had come under enemy fire over the past 24 hours. Three people were wounded as a result of the Russian attacks.

Russian forces carried out 19 airstrikes on Kushuhum, Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, Blakytne, Yasna Polyana, Lyubymivka, Tavriiske, Novorozivka, Rozumivka, Hulyaypil, Vasylivka, Mykilsk, and Preobrazhenka.

664 drones of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Balabine, Richne, Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Zelenе, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Chervona Krynytsia, Yegorivka, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Prydorozhne, Kosivtseve, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Nine rocket attacks were recorded on Zaporizhzhia, Veselyanka, Tavriiske, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka, and Novoandriivka.

The enemy launched 191 artillery strikes on Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivsk, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, and Kosivtsove.

There were 159 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes, and vehicles, added Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Pervomaiskyi District in the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

Read us on