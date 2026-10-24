Russian troops struck infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia; there are casualties

On the afternoon of October 24, Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Several people were injured as a result of the strike. Following the Russian attack, traffic across the DniproHES dam in the city was also blocked.

“The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured. Cars were damaged,” the statement said.

Traffic across the DniproHES dam is completely blocked

Semikin also reported that traffic across the DniproHES dam is currently completely blocked.



“You can take a detour via the Arch Bridge, Khortytsia Island, the Cable-Stayed Bridge, and the Preobrazhensky Bridge. We will provide a separate update on the resumption of traffic,” added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin.



The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 934 times over the past 24 hours: seven people were wounded.

As a reminder, Russian occupation forces have advanced near Maly Shcherbakiv and Shcherbakiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Dobropillia in the Zaporizhzhia region remains under Ukrainian control. Reports of the city’s alleged capture by Russian troops are untrue, stated Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President.

A Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian vehicle near Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia district. A 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were killed in the strike.

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